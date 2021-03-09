Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas Sells 9,075 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$311,175.20.

CM stock traded up C$0.54 on Tuesday, reaching C$123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$67.52 and a 12-month high of C$123.72. The firm has a market cap of C$55.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.75.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

