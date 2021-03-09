Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.97. 18,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,767. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

