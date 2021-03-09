Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $258.37. The company had a trading volume of 48,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $278.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

