Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $786.94 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.