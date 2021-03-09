Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 30,465 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,470,844. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

