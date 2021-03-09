Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DBTX opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $24.39.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

