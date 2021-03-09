PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.