Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 2,263 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GATX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $101.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

