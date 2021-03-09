Insider Buying: Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $798,239.42.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWK shares. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

