Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

IPI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $410.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

