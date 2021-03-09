Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi Sells 40,000 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

KOPN opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the third quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

