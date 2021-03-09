Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,032 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

MMC stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $117.80. 7,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,002. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.