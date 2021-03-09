Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 55,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,721. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

