Investors Buy High Volume of RadNet Call Options (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,414% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,690.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,850. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

