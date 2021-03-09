Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $64.01 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $64,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $62.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,686.99. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,519.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4,221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

