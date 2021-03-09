Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 756,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.25. 191,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

