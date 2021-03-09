Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.94 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Grin has a market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,264.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.66 or 0.03380960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00368955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.63 or 0.00992608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.80 or 0.00410575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.00346055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00248239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 67,438,200 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.