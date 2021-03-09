Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 627,051 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627,051 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $455,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 645,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,339,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $6.69 on Monday, hitting $227.20. 163,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

