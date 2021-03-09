Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $464.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,488. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.01 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.04 and its 200 day moving average is $533.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.