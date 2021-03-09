Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 21,362 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. 391,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.