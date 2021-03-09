Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $38,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS stock traded up $4.79 on Monday, reaching $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 221,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,410. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $353.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

