Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,235.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.48 or 0.03382447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00368143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.76 or 0.00991534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00411774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00347470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00248582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00022265 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

