Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,138.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $44.74 million and $1,138.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.92 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00068650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00077242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,784,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,579,306,433 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

