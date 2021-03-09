Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. 96,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,434. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.