Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,318 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

