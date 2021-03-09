II-VI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,583 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average volume of 1,994 call options.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,395 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,731 shares of company stock worth $6,964,406 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in II-VI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 72,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.