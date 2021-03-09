Argent Trust Co Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.09. The stock had a trading volume of 218,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,880. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

