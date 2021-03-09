Bitradio Price Up 73.4% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $49,324.25 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 105% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,769,716 coins and its circulating supply is 9,769,712 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

