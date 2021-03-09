BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,734,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

