Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,152 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,167 call options.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

ACAD stock traded down $22.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 391,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

