Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 89,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SFT. Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.