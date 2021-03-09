Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $66,233.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ratecoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

