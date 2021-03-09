Credit Suisse Group Raises 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,474 shares of company stock valued at $42,364,861 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

