SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

