Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $21.33 on Monday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

