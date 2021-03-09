CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.90

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.90 and last traded at C$71.83, with a volume of 80643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.95.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,023,600. Insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $4,953,705 over the last quarter.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.