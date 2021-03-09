iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.