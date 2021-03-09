$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.90. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Argus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,408. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

