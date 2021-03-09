Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. 46,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,223. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

