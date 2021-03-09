Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $813.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

MGIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

