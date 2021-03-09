Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 45,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

