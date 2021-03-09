Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

