Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,911 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.32. 54,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

