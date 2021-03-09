Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 2,075 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $181.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

