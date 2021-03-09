Northern Capital Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.18 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.