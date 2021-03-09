Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.41.

Broadcom stock opened at $448.45 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

