South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.