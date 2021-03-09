South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $438,050.00.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South State by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.
