HC Wainwright Boosts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $40.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

