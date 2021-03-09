JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $150.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $150.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.09. 23,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $3,249,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,247,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.