Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Decreases By 20.7%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 1,690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,116.7 days.

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

